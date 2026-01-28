Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Metro from C$118.00 to C$113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$105.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$106.25.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MRU traded down C$1.72 on Wednesday, hitting C$91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.11. Metro has a 12 month low of C$89.13 and a 12 month high of C$109.20.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.50%.The firm had revenue of C$5.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.8188614 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks. It utilizes an array of business models, but it most frequently acts as either a retailer, operating individual stores, or a franchiser, licensing its trademarks and supplying merchandise to franchisees.

