TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) PT Set at C$0.35 by Fundamental Research

TNR Gold (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.35 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TNR Gold Price Performance

TNR Gold stock remained flat at C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,381. TNR Gold has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Konstantin Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,262,000 shares in the company, valued at C$361,920. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,763,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,014,450. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $94,000 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina. TNR Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.