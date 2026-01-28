TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.54.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGF.B traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.29. The company had a trading volume of 218,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,702. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$8.65 and a 12 month high of C$18.63.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.50 million for the quarter. AGF Management had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that AGF Management will post 1.5610119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related. That said, the company does use fundamental, quantitative and alternative strategies to manages its investment funds. AGF Management has a more meaningful portion of its business tied to institutional clients than its peers, with 26% of AUM derived from institutional and subadvised accounts.

