Aion Price Reaches $0.0003 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Aion has a total market cap of $150.32 thousand and approximately $32.87 thousand worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00026668 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.