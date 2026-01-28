Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.56 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00002225 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $36.56 million and $6.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 2.14121846 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $6,408,241.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

