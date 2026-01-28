ARPA Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and $10.25 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARPA token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARPA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.01250831 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $9,177,389.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARPA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARPA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.