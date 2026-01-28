Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910.56 thousand and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.00427407 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

