NetMind Token (NMT) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $481.08 thousand worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 143,805,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,890,647 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 143,805,028.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 0.09170721 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $523,353.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

