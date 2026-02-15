Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.50.

Shares of BIO opened at $256.87 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.64 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.42%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

