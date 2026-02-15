Rothschild & Co Redburn Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $320.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $255.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HLT. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $289.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.18.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $314.62 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $333.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

