Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.15.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.17 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 118.64%.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $230,787.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,386.45. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laurie Baker sold 531 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $58,298.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,134.94. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 524.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.