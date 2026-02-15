Bradley Owens Sells 2,602 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $115,580.84. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,629.10. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 481.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,770,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38,344.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,604,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zillow Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,018,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after acquiring an additional 313,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 271.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 293,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 214,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 557,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,518,000 after purchasing an additional 209,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

