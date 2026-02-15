Bradley Owens Sells 2,602 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $115,580.84. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,629.10. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 481.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,770,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38,344.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,604,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zillow Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,018,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after acquiring an additional 313,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 271.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 293,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 214,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 557,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,518,000 after purchasing an additional 209,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zillow highlights a profitability milestone and faster rentals growth, which supports the company’s longer?term path to sustainable earnings. Zillow Group Profitability Milestone Highlights Rentals Growth And Valuation Gap
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target (from $100 to $78) but maintained a Buy rating, keeping upside expectations though at a lower valuation. Benzinga: Citigroup price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and features discuss potential catalysts and valuation tradeoffs — useful for investors weighing near?term legal/earnings headwinds versus longer?term revenue momentum. What Catalysts Are Recasting The Story For Zillow Group (ZG)?
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS missed expectations (reported roughly $0.39 vs. consensus ~ $0.42), prompting heavy selling pressure and a sharp weekly decline. Earnings execution shortfall is the primary near?term catalyst for the share drop. Zillow Stock Drops Nearly 20% This Week After Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed targets and/or ratings (Wells Fargo cut its target to $61; Barclays issued a Hold), reducing near?term analyst support and pressuring sentiment. Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zillow Group Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week (including the General Counsel, CTO, COO, CAO and other insiders), which investors often view as a negative signal about confidence or a source of additional selling supply. Representative SEC filing: Insider Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Shares hit a new 12?month low after the mix of the earnings miss, price?target cuts and the spike in trading volume — signaling increased near?term downside risk until clarity returns on margins and legal/headline issues. Zillow Group Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.
Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.
