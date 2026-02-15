Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.8850.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.58. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.