Wormhole (W) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.30 Million

Wormhole (W) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wormhole has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wormhole has a total market cap of $75.43 million and $26.30 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wormhole

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,132,224 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.02883009 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $19,460,416.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

