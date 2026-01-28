Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Up 265.6% in January

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 988,383 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the December 31st total of 270,364 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTCR. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
DTCR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 613,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,871. The stock has a market cap of $992.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
