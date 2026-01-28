Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 305,750 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 1,057,055 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ekso Bionics news, CEO Scott G. Davis sold 23,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $111,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $378,129.60. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Wong sold 11,288 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $54,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,843.20. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $198,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,980. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.71% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EKSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ekso Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) is a leading developer of wearable bionic exoskeletons designed to enhance human mobility and strength. Headquartered in Richmond, California, the company was founded in 2005 (originally as Berkeley Bionics) and completed its initial public offering in 2014. Its patented robotic systems support both rehabilitation and industrial applications by providing powered, adjustable assistance for a range of movement tasks.

In the medical sector, Ekso Bionics offers externally worn exoskeletons such as the EksoNR and EksoGT, which assist patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury or other neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.