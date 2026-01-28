Zacks Research Upgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Strong-Buy

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIST. TD Cowen raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 615,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,497. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Joseph Oliveto sold 43,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $96,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 303,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,372.25. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 200,550.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

