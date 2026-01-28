Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.78. 150,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,461. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.24%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,974.59. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

