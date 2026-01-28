Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Expands By 960.9%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,903 shares, a growth of 960.9% from the December 31st total of 5,081 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.289 per share. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

