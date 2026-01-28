Adamas Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADAM)

Adamas Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 24,801 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22,243% compared to the average volume of 111 call options.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Adamas Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Adamas Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,260. Adamas Trust has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.52 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

