Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Drops By 70.4%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,357 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 58,605 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DHCNI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHCNI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare and life science properties. The company’s primary business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership and management of net?leased medical office buildings, senior housing facilities and life science research and development assets. In addition to property investments, Diversified Healthcare Trust holds mortgage loans and preferred equity interests in the healthcare sector, offering diversified exposure to both real estate and structured financing arrangements.

The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare asset types, including medical office buildings leased to health systems and physician groups, senior living communities operated by leading care providers, and life science campuses serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

