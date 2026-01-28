Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 122 to GBX 128. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Primary Health Properties traded as high as GBX 105.50 and last traded at GBX 104.60, with a volume of 2938114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 110 to GBX 114 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 121.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.7%

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.