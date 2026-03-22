Concentrix (CNXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $2.4906 billion for the quarter. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

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Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CNXC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 362,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,120.25. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its position in Concentrix by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

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Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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