FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of FrontView REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

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FrontView REIT Trading Down 5.2%

NYSE:FVR opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FrontView REIT has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.FrontView REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -390.91%.

FrontView REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVR. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 760,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 592,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 2,897.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,858 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FrontView REIT by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

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FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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