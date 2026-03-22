Head-To-Head Contrast: Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) & Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Globavend”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $766.77 million 6.91 $360.57 million N/A N/A Globavend $23.56 million 0.06 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Auto Trader Group has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globavend has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Auto Trader Group and Globavend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 2 1 1 0 1.75 Globavend 1 1 0 1 2.33

Globavend has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,121.99%. Given Globavend’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globavend is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Auto Trader Group beats Globavend on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

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Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Globavend

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Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

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