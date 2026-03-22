Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

TVGN has been the subject of several other reports. D. Boral Capital cut Tevogen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tevogen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

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Tevogen Bio Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

Shares of Tevogen Bio stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Tevogen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tevogen Bio by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 130,738 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 152,572 shares in the last quarter.

About Tevogen Bio

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Tevogen Bio plc (NASDAQ:TVGN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing personalized natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapies for oncology and severe viral diseases. Leveraging proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) and donor-derived NK cell platforms, Tevogen Bio aims to create off-the-shelf cell therapy products that offer scalable and cost-efficient treatment options. The company’s lead candidate, TVGN-484, is an allogeneic NK cell therapy in clinical trials for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

In addition to its lead program in AML, Tevogen Bio’s pipeline includes preclinical NK cell candidates directed against hematological malignancies, solid tumors and viral infections.

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