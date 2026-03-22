Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Boohoo Group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) and Boohoo Group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Coupang shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Boohoo Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $34.53 billion 1.00 $208.00 million $0.12 157.03 Boohoo Group $1.01 billion 0.48 -$415.90 million N/A N/A

Coupang has higher revenue and earnings than Boohoo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coupang and Boohoo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 2 3 6 0 2.36 Boohoo Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coupang presently has a consensus price target of $26.70, suggesting a potential upside of 41.69%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than Boohoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Boohoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang 0.60% 4.52% 1.18% Boohoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Coupang has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boohoo Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupang beats Boohoo Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

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Coupang, Inc., together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. In addition, the company offers Rocket Fresh, which offers fresh groceries; Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery services; and Coupang Play, an online content streaming services, as well as advertising products. It also performs operations and support services in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, and India. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Boohoo Group

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boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

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