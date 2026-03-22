Permanent Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Permanent Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Permanent Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Permanent Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 3.3%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.