ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in ARM were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $243,098,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $202,980,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ARM by 41.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 805,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ARM shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $132.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 176.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

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Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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