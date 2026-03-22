Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $576.5455.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $604.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.8%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $555.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $583.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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