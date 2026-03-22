Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.1765.

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

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Samsara Trading Down 1.5%

IOT opened at $33.14 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,656.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,506,517 shares of company stock valued at $76,297,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Samsara by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Samsara by 2,247.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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