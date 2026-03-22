GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,660,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 372,755 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,271,000 after buying an additional 1,232,828 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,120,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $69.61 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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