Permanent Capital Management LP Takes $668,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 48,000.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6,868.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Select Medical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

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Select Medical Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $16.27 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.68%.Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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