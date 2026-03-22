Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Welltower Trading Down 5.0%

Welltower stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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