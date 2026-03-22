Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Acquires 10,454 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 187,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

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