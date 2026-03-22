Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.5010. Approximately 3,386,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,315,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $423,558.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 211,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,172.50. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $116,792.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,532.22. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 221,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.