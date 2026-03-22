Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

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Whitehawk Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ WHWK opened at $3.59 on Friday. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21.

Institutional Trading of Whitehawk Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ABG Innovation Capital Partners III GP Ltd acquired a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

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