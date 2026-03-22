Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

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Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.87. Neuronetics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 121.26% and a negative net margin of 26.15%.The business had revenue of $41.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 607,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $819,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 8,123,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,967,135.40. This trade represents a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 40,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $63,512.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,567,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,868.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,588,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,450 and have sold 104,307 shares valued at $164,097. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,607,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 442,216 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,509,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 92,048 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Neuronetics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Neuronetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major insider buying: Jorey Chernett (a major shareholder) increased his stake with multiple purchases over March 17–19 totaling roughly 1.59M shares across filings, boosting ownership and signaling insider confidence. SEC Form 4 filing Investing.com coverage

Major insider buying: Jorey Chernett (a major shareholder) increased his stake with multiple purchases over March 17–19 totaling roughly 1.59M shares across filings, boosting ownership and signaling insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results modestly beat expectations: EPS of ($0.10) vs. (~$0.12) est. and revenue $41.8M vs. $40.8M expected — a near?term operational positive but the company remains unprofitable. Earnings call transcript

Q4 results modestly beat expectations: EPS of ($0.10) vs. (~$0.12) est. and revenue $41.8M vs. $40.8M expected — a near?term operational positive but the company remains unprofitable. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst and institutional profile: MarketBeat notes one Buy and one Sell rating, a consensus “Hold,” active institutional turnover, and wide variance in targets — underlines divergent views and liquidity sensitivity for this small?cap stock. MarketBeat coverage

Mixed analyst and institutional profile: MarketBeat notes one Buy and one Sell rating, a consensus “Hold,” active institutional turnover, and wide variance in targets — underlines divergent views and liquidity sensitivity for this small?cap stock. Negative Sentiment: Price?target reduction from Canaccord: Canaccord cut its target from $7 to $3 (still a Buy), narrowing perceived upside and likely weighing on sentiment despite the maintained rating. Benzinga report

Price?target reduction from Canaccord: Canaccord cut its target from $7 to $3 (still a Buy), narrowing perceived upside and likely weighing on sentiment despite the maintained rating. Negative Sentiment: Short?term sell pressure / headline reaction: AAII and other outlets highlighted a multi?percent intraday decline (around 5%), attributing it to the mix of analyst action, profit?taking after recent moves, and the company’s continued negative margins and leverage. AAII article

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial?stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

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