GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Down 7.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

NASDAQ GDS opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.39. GDS has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AI Squared Management Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 793.5% in the third quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,845,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,406,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,073 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.