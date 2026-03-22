Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDCM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Radcom in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

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Radcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.58. Radcom has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Radcom had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radcom will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radcom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Radcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Radcom in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radcom by 171.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Radcom by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Radcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Radcom

(Get Free Report)

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

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