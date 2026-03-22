Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $287.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $247.00 to $287.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

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Five Below Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $227.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 1,925 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total transaction of $389,408.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 99,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,049,973.35. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,554 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Trending Headlines about Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and raised guidance — Five Below reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales, comps and EPS and issued upbeat FY26 guidance, which spurred a multi-day rally. The MarketBeat write-up highlights the earnings “blowout” that triggered institutional buying and a >10% pop in the stock. Article Title

Blowout Q4 results and raised guidance — Five Below reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales, comps and EPS and issued upbeat FY26 guidance, which spurred a multi-day rally. The MarketBeat write-up highlights the earnings “blowout” that triggered institutional buying and a >10% pop in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades & multiple price-target increases — Numerous firms (JPMorgan, BofA, UBS, Deutsche, Wells Fargo, Telsey, Truist, BNP Paribas Exane and others) raised price targets or upgraded FIVE after the report, signaling renewed Wall Street confidence and providing buy-side momentum. Example coverage of JPMorgan’s increase is here: Article Title

Analyst upgrades & multiple price-target increases — Numerous firms (JPMorgan, BofA, UBS, Deutsche, Wells Fargo, Telsey, Truist, BNP Paribas Exane and others) raised price targets or upgraded FIVE after the report, signaling renewed Wall Street confidence and providing buy-side momentum. Example coverage of JPMorgan’s increase is here: Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying & analyst revisions — MarketBeat and other outlets note heavy institutional inflows and multiple analyst forecast upgrades, which supports further upside as funds reposition into the name. Article Title

Institutional buying & analyst revisions — MarketBeat and other outlets note heavy institutional inflows and multiple analyst forecast upgrades, which supports further upside as funds reposition into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Tariff risk less damaging than feared — Coverage (Benzinga and others) points out Five Below was expected to be hit by 2025 tariffs but the company says the impact is manageable in 2026, reducing an earlier tail risk. That’s supportive but still leaves exposure if tariffs change. Article Title

Tariff risk less damaging than feared — Coverage (Benzinga and others) points out Five Below was expected to be hit by 2025 tariffs but the company says the impact is manageable in 2026, reducing an earlier tail risk. That’s supportive but still leaves exposure if tariffs change. Neutral Sentiment: Retail momentum & viral product tailwinds — Media pieces (MarketWatch, MSN, etc.) highlight viral toys and broader appeal beyond teens (millennial moms, Gen Z/Alpha), which boost traffic and comps but are execution-dependent. Article Title

Retail momentum & viral product tailwinds — Media pieces (MarketWatch, MSN, etc.) highlight viral toys and broader appeal beyond teens (millennial moms, Gen Z/Alpha), which boost traffic and comps but are execution-dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Odd/unclear short-interest data — a recent short-interest entry shows zero shares and a NaN change (likely a reporting/data error). No clear short-squeeze signal from this data point.

Odd/unclear short-interest data — a recent short-interest entry shows zero shares and a NaN change (likely a reporting/data error). No clear short-squeeze signal from this data point. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pullback risk — Coverage (MarketBeat and others) warns FIVE trades at elevated multiples after the run; some analysts (e.g., Morgan Stanley) are more cautious, and commentators note parabolic moves can see profit-taking. Expect volatility and watch for consolidation levels cited around prior resistance (~$220–$225). Article Title

Five Below Company Profile

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Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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