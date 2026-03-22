Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $190.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gartner

Positive Sentiment: CEO messaging stresses long?term turnaround: CEO Gene Hall told investors the transformation is working and that it may “take a couple of years” to realize the payoff — a signal management expects recovery but asks for patience from shareholders. Gartner CEO: ‘It Can Take a Couple of Years’ Before Investors See the Payoff

CEO messaging stresses long?term turnaround: CEO Gene Hall told investors the transformation is working and that it may “take a couple of years” to realize the payoff — a signal management expects recovery but asks for patience from shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Gartner research remains influential in the market: third parties continue to cite Gartner reports (e.g., vendors recognized in Gartner Market Guides/Magic Quadrants), underscoring the firm’s core research franchise even as its stock navigates headwinds. ZeOmega Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide

Gartner research remains influential in the market: third parties continue to cite Gartner reports (e.g., vendors recognized in Gartner Market Guides/Magic Quadrants), underscoring the firm’s core research franchise even as its stock navigates headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class?action filings and law?firm solicitations: several firms (Robbins LLP, Rosen, Glancy, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others) have announced or reminded investors about a securities?fraud class action covering Feb 4, 2025–Feb 2, 2026 and the May 18, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — an immediate reputational and legal overhang. IT Class Action Reminder: Robbins LLP

Multiple class?action filings and law?firm solicitations: several firms (Robbins LLP, Rosen, Glancy, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others) have announced or reminded investors about a securities?fraud class action covering Feb 4, 2025–Feb 2, 2026 and the May 18, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — an immediate reputational and legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Allegations focus on disclosures and investor losses: coverage highlights claims that Gartner’s risk disclosures and forward guidance may have been inadequate during the class period — if proven, that could lead to damages, management distraction, and increased legal costs. IT Investor Alert: SueWallSt on alleged inadequate disclosures

Gartner Stock Up 1.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Shares of IT opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average of $221.62. Gartner has a 52-week low of $139.18 and a 52-week high of $451.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

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Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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