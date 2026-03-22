Scotiabank Cuts SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Price Target to $16.00

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SailPoint from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

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SailPoint Price Performance

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. SailPoint has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.65 million during the quarter. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.29) EPS.

Insider Transactions at SailPoint

In other SailPoint news, President Matt Mills sold 21,345 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $410,464.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,882,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,208,416.99. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 61,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,068.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,139,202 shares in the company, valued at $137,286,854.46. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter valued at $7,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 3,022.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 466,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 27.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303,836 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000.

SailPoint News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

SailPoint Company Profile

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SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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