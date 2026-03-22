Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Receives $13.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.3333.

PALI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palisade Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Clear Str upgraded Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

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Palisade Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ PALI opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Palisade Bio has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $281.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PALI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 5,780.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,538,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll?like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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