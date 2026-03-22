BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$163.00” Price Target for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$163.00 price objective on Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZ. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$132.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aritzia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$116.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aritzia from C$135.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$133.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.67.

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Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$105.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$36.51 and a 12-month high of C$139.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

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Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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