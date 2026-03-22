Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Lifesci Capital upgraded Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JonesTrading began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Context Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 91,008 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,824,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 7,153.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,557,448 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company’s research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.