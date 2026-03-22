Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

ASMB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

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Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 3.5%

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $450.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.99. The business had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $31,426,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,122,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 837,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $22,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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