Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
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Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance
Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Cantor Equity Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000.
Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile
Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank?check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.
The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.
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