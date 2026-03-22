Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. CLSA began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

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Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

ATAT opened at $36.88 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $398.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,656,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,066,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,314,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after purchasing an additional 804,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,073,000 after buying an additional 2,402,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,406,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,215,000 after buying an additional 626,755 shares during the period. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,155,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,324,000 after buying an additional 2,045,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

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Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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