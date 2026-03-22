Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $156.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,434,000 after buying an additional 1,184,068 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,324,000 after acquiring an additional 952,151 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 567,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.